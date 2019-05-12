Diane Skewes’ dedication not only to the craft of nursing, but also to educating other nurses is one of the reasons she has been chosen as one of the top 10 nurses in Racine County.
Skewes has spent many years caring for patients. She knew early on that she not only wanted to help her patients, but also desired to assist students who wanted to pursue careers in nursing. After gaining experience in the field, Skewes took her knowledge, compassion and expertise and poured it into students while working as a nurse educator at Gateway Technical College. She helped many students interested in the field of nursing accomplish their goals of becoming nurses.
Skewes not only has respect for nursing education, she has shown great respect for general education as well. In addition to preparing budding nurses for careers in the health care industry, she has also been a member of the Union Grove High School Board of Education for years, much of that time serving as its president.
Now retired, Skewes has become a faith community nurse at Yorkville United Methodist Church, helping provide physical, emotional and spiritual wellness to the greater community.
According to the person who nominated Skewes as a top nurse: “Diane has dedicated her career to nursing — from working in hospital settings to being a nurse educator and retiring from Gateway Technical College as the dean of nursing. Diane continues to use her nursing skills to benefit the community, Racine County and our nation.
Right after retiring, she launched a community faith nurse ministry at Yorkville United Methodist Church and continues to serve on a national nursing accreditation team. She has recently joined a health initiative for Racine County. She has blessed many and continues to do so with her dedication, experience, knowledge, commitment to health, wellness and wholeness of body, mind and spirit.
Diane is an all around “Real Nurse” (R.N.) and an incredible role model.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.