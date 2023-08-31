RACINE — The Racine Arts Council is hosting an event titled Sketch Racine on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10 highlighting locations along the Lake Michigan lakefront.

Sketchers throughout the Midwest as well as local artists will participate in organized sketch events featuring the DeKoven Center gardens and grounds, Wind Point Lighthouse and urban Downtown Racine. There will be time to sketch historic buildings, gardens, lakefront waterscapes, downtown city sites as well as our two landmark lighthouses. After a full day of sketching, artists can attend a sketch art party at a private horse farm featuring live music by local folk singer Mark Paffrath.

Sunday’s sketch events feature a rare opportunity to attend an event hosted by The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread titled “Frank Lloyd Wright Perspective.” Included in this event will be a presentation by distinguished photographer and Frank Lloyd Wright author Mark Hertzberg, followed by a gourmet brunch.

Chicago/Milwaukee Architect Brian Wright will teach a “Practical Perspective” class in the conference center to learn quick sketch perspective techniques, then practice new skills sketching Wright’s Wingspread. A final thrown photo will be taken in front of the Frank Lloyd Wright Wingspread home. Cost of this two-day event is $100 and is limited to 100 participants. Registration can be found at the Racine Arts Council website.

For more information, go to racineartscouncil.org.