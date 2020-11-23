Sirquan D Jackson, 2600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sirquan D Jackson, 2600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.