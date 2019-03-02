Vijay Singh’s last PGA Tour victory in 2008. His only win at The Honda Classic was in 1999, on a course that he couldn’t remember. And he arrived at PGA National a few days ago wondering if his game is still good enough for him to be competitive with the younger generation.
So far, he’s got to like what he’s seeing.
And he’ll have a shot Sunday at making history.
Singh — who turned 56 on Feb. 22 — has a chance to become the oldest winner ever on the PGA Tour. His round of 5-under 65 on Saturday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., put him at 6 under for the week, one shot behind leader Wyndham Clark.
They’ll be in the final pairing Sunday. Singh has been a pro longer than the 25-year-old Clark has been alive.
“It would be great,” Singh said when asked what a win would mean at his age. “I’ve worked pretty hard. I’m physically quite capable of doing it. Mentally, I’m going to go out there and see how my mind works. If I just don’t let anything interfere, I think I can do it.”
There have been seven players to win on the PGA Tour after their 50th birthday, the oldest Sam Snead at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. Singh will be eight days removed from his 56th birthday Sunday.
“He’s been one of the game’s best,” said Rickie Fowler, who was alone in fifth at 5 under following his round of 66. “He’s a ball-striker. He’s not as long as he used to be, but on this golf course you don’t necessarily have to be long. It’s about getting the ball in the fairway and hitting your lines and hitting numbers. You don’t necessarily have to go out and do anything special.”
Singh, Keith Mitchell (70) and Kyeong-Hoon Lee (68) are all one shot off Clark’s lead. Clark started in sizzling fashion, opening with five birdies in his first seven holes before giving a bit back as the wind started to pick up at PGA National.
CHAMPIONS: Mark O’Meara shot a 3-under 70 in breezy conditions at Tucson, Ariz., to take the second-round lead in the Cologuard Classic, while former baseball star John Smoltz closed with a double bogey to drop 11 strokes back in his PGA Tour Champions debut.
The 62-year-old O’Meara finished with a bogey on the par-4 18th to take a 10-under 136 total into the final round on Omni Tucson National’s Catalina Course. He also bogeyed No. 18 on Friday in a 66 when he matched the tour record with eight straight birdies.
“The golf course is a lot more challenging today,” O’Meara said. “There’s still a few good scores out there. We got five par 5s, so those are kind of gettable, but the finishing holes were playing pretty tough. Certainly the last hole’s a tough hole, making bogey there.”
O’Meara won both of his senior titles in 2010. He won 16 times on the PGA Tour, the last two in 1998 in the Masters and British Open.
LPGA: The No. 1 player in the world is No. 1 after three rounds at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Two strokes behind American Amy Olson after two rounds, Ariya Jutanugarn moved to the top of the leaderboard Saturday and a one-stroke lead after a 6-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.
Jutanugarn had a three-round total of 11-under 205. No. 3 Minjee Lee was in second place after a 67, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in third after a 68, two behind the top-ranked Thai player.
Olson had an incredibly mixed round of one double-bogey, three bogeys and six birdies for a 71 and was three strokes behind.
Former No. 1 Lydia Ko shot 69 to move to 5-under. Brooke Henderson had a 67 to move well up the leaderboard to 3-under — from 33rd to a tie for 14th. Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s Australian Open two weeks ago, was also at 3-under after a 69.
“I didn’t start off that well, but I was able to birdie the second hole, chip-in and that kind of changed my mood a little bit and momentum,” said Henderson. “I was able to make a lot of birdies and have some fun, so it was nice.
“I guess I just wasn’t used to this course playing so firm and windy. Other years, it seemed to hold pretty well and it was pretty calm out here.”
