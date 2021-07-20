Singers wanted for 'Signature Spotlight: Salute to America'

RACINE — Virtual auditions for “Signature Spotlight: Salute to America” are open though Friday, July 30, for the Racine Theatre Guild’s upcoming in-person concert.

Bringing together classic patriotic songs, stars and stripes ballads, and red, white and blue modern hits, this concert celebrates national pride while also commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series are musical revue concerts featuring volunteer singers from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of signers and audience members.

Virtual auditions are open to adults ages 18 and older. Limited rehearsals will require strong singers to learn their music on their own with only a few coaching sessions. In-person rehearsals will run in August with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Video auditions should be submitted in any watchable format to director Rob Kroes at rob@racinetheatre.org. Auditions should include introducing the singer and song they will be performing, and singing their patriotic song of choice in its entirety either with a backing track or a cappella. Singers will need to be able to follow RTG’s COVID-19 policy, performing unmasked on stage only if they are fully vaccinated

For additional information, go to https://racinetheatre.org/audition/salute-to-america or call 262-633-4218.

