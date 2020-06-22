Simpson celebrates a Father's Day win at Harbour Town

"I won The Players on Mother's Day after my dad passed away, and that was really special. That was an emotional win," Simpson said. "U.S. Open on Father's Day, I'll never forget calling my dad after on the way to the press conference, and when he picked up the phone, he just was laughing. That's kind of what he did when he was happy, he would just laugh. So I'm going to miss that laugh today for sure.

"But I thought a lot about him," he said. "This morning I thought about him, and when I was on the golf course, I thought about him. ... He loved golf. He would have loved watching today."

It was quite a show.

Simpson, Ancer, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton were tied at 20 under at one point late in the round. It was a matter of who blinked first.

Ancer, who hit every green in regulation, pushed Simpson to the end in his bid to win his first PGA Tour title. He holed a birdie putt from 10 feet on the 17th to get within one, but his approach to the 18th was 40 feet away and his putt to force a playoff came up short. Ancer closed with a 65.

"That's just golf. You've just got to keep trying," Ancer said. "I'm not going to change anything or work on anything. I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing, and I think that will eventually happen."