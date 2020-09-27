Simonson exhibit can be viewed at Spectrum Gallery

RACINE — An opening for “The Hand of Man,” an art exhibit by Tom Simonson, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive.

“These 21 black and white digital photographs capture man at work, display his sophisticated workplaces or document the end-product of his efforts," said Simonson. "They were taken in the beginning of 2020 and are a tiny record of some of the changes occurring to our small part of the world.”

The photographs are not for sale but are available by making tax-deductible donations to Spectrum Gallery and the Crudem Foundation.

The show runs through Nov. 1. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.

