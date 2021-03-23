Simone R Miller, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC.
LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.
BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
The facility could open before the end of this year.
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road.
When the car flipped over, the mother said she remembered thinking, "Get my child out of this car."
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
In the the $1.9 trillion spending bill signed last week, the local governments that make up Racine County are to receive $96.87 million in total. Nearly half of that money is going to the City of Racine.
The planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regency Mall remains on schedule to open Tuesday.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine man allegedly stole $518.17 worth of shingles from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
