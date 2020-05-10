Simon inspired by volunteer parents, personal tragedy

Dawn Simon calls it “the Easter miracle.”
In the mid-2000s, the nurse practitioner had a 16-year-old patient suffering from Lyme disease and West Nile virus. The girl had developed encephalothapy — swelling of the brain — had become nonverbal and was living day to day for more than six months in an open-eyed coma, Simon said.
On Easter morning, the girl rolled over and asked to borrow a phone so that she could text her friend.
The certified nursing assistant at her bedside was overcome with emotion, Simon said.
“She came running down the hall and said ‘She spoke!’ I said ‘What?’ “ The girl made a “great recovery,” Simon said when asked for the favorite memory of her career.
Simon, a Burlington resident who turned 53 on April 4, cited two factors which led to her career in health care.
“My whole life, my parents have been volunteers,” she said. “I grew up a fire brat.” Both parents were emergency medical technicians with the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department, which Simon joined the day she turned 18, she said. She also has served on the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization Board of Directors for the past five years.
The other factor was tragic: She became a widow at age 25 after her husband’s death from leukemia, having spent the final days of his life caring for him.
“A whole year as his personal nurse rekindled my love for health care,” she said.
This testimonial came from Marcy Smallwood, the client who nominated Simon for recognition:
“She is compassionate, caring and will sit and listen to you with an open mind and doesn’t treat you like a number! I recently experienced a life-threatening health scare and if it weren’t for Dawn’s compassion and love for me, as a person and her patient, I’m not certain I would have had the strength to thrive without her. Dawn let me cry in her arms as she cried with me. Dawn Simon deserves to be recognized because she is the epitome of what a nurse should be and sets a positive example for new nurses joining the medical field.”
Amid carrying out Ascension’s newly established protocols and triage for coronavirus — including taking steps to try to keep the virus out of the Union Grove practice where she works as much as possible — Simon said the biggest coronavirus challenge is “the anxiety that this is creating. I’ve had people calling, just wanting to be told that this is going to be OK.”
Her clients are calling her for reassurance, Simon said, and she is trying to provide that for them.
“Telling them what they need to hear has been one of the more challenging things,” she said. “Having to tell people I’ll be deployed to the hospital … that creates anxiety, too.”
