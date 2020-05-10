Simon inspired by volunteer parents, personal tragedy

“A whole year as his personal nurse rekindled my love for health care,” she said.

This testimonial came from Marcy Smallwood, the client who nominated Simon for recognition:

“She is compassionate, caring and will sit and listen to you with an open mind and doesn’t treat you like a number! I recently experienced a life-threatening health scare and if it weren’t for Dawn’s compassion and love for me, as a person and her patient, I’m not certain I would have had the strength to thrive without her. Dawn let me cry in her arms as she cried with me. Dawn Simon deserves to be recognized because she is the epitome of what a nurse should be and sets a positive example for new nurses joining the medical field.”

Amid carrying out Ascension’s newly established protocols and triage for coronavirus — including taking steps to try to keep the virus out of the Union Grove practice where she works as much as possible — Simon said the biggest coronavirus challenge is “the anxiety that this is creating. I’ve had people calling, just wanting to be told that this is going to be OK.”

Her clients are calling her for reassurance, Simon said, and she is trying to provide that for them.

“Telling them what they need to hear has been one of the more challenging things,” she said. “Having to tell people I’ll be deployed to the hospital … that creates anxiety, too.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0