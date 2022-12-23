Signature Spotlight concert auditions set Jan. 2

RACINE — Auditions for the Signature Spotlight concert, “Broadway in Love,” will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

From meet-cutes to deep devotion, and everything in between, musicals celebrate the power of love in song.

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of 10 to 16 singers, ages 18 and above, for this cabaret. All performers would be auditioning as soloists, but may be paired up for duets, and individuals of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome to audition.

Those auditioning should prepare two different Broadway or movie musical songs that the performer would want to sing for the concert itself. All songs should be performance ready. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 32 bar cuts of the pieces they would like to perform in keys that best reflect their voice type. Those auditioning must bring in sheet music and an accompanist will be provided.

Singers will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. They will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.