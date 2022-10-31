Signature Spotlight: A Very Merry Guild Christmas auditions Nov. 9

RACINE — Auditions for the Signature Spotlight concert, “A Very Merry Guild Christmas,” will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Old songs along with some new favorites will be performed by signature musicians and performers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of 10 to 15 singers, ages 18 and above, for this cabaret. Performers would be performing as soloists and individuals of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome to audition.

Those auditioning should prepare two different Christmas songs that the performer would want to sing for the concert itself. All songs should be performance ready. Those auditioning must bring in sheet music and an accompanist will be provided.

Singers will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. They will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a 10-minute time slot. Register for a time slot by calling 262-633-4218 and visit racinetheatre.org for more information.