RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group Sierra Club is planning an outing to the Nachusa Grasslands near Oregon, Ill., on Saturday, Nov. 9.
This is a 3,800-acre preserve owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy. Volunteers have spent 200,000 hours clearing invasives and reintroducing native grassland plants, and bison have been reintroduced. There are hiking trails which will take participants to places where the bison may be spotted. Binoculars are suggested.
The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Antioch Public Library and carpool (with as few cars as possible) to Franklin Grove, Ill. People should bring a lunch; there are no dining facilities at the preserve. Restrooms will be available. A standard Sierra Club liability waiver will be required.
To sign up and to plan for carpooling, call or email Allan Sommer, 262-716-6955, or sommerallan4@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.