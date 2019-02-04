NEW YORK — Stocks recovered from an early wobble Monday, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 to its fourth straight gain.
Technology companies led the broad move higher, outweighing losses in health care, materials and utilities stocks.
The market had gotten off to a weak start after the government reported that factory orders fell in November, but by midday major indexes had turned higher.
Investors remained focused on the latest batch of corporate earnings, including solid results from Clorox and Sysco. Google parent Alphabet posted results that topped Wall Street's estimates after the close of regular trading.
Concerns over slower economic growth overshadowed a mostly positive January for stocks, with solid company earnings helping to offset some of those fears.
The S&P 500 index rose 18.34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,724.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 175.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,239.37. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 83.67 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,347.54.
Stocks got off to a sluggish start as traders weighed a government report showing U.S. factory orders declined 0.6 percent in November. The drop, attributed mainly to lower demand for machinery and electrical equipment, surprised economists, who had forecast a slight increase.
The report is one of many that were delayed by a monthlong government shutdown. The long list of missing indicators makes it difficult to gauge the health of the economy and has prompted a cautious outlook from analysts.
Traders shrugged off the possible implications of the report by midday, however, as their attention turned back to company earnings.
Clorox Company climbed 5.7 percent to $158.38 after reporting earnings that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts. Sysco's latest quarterly snapshot also topped analysts' estimates, driving shares in the food distributor up 4.8 percent to $66.64.
Just under half of S&P 500 companies have reported results for the last three months of 2018. Of those, about 71 percent have turned in results that exceeded financial analysts' forecasts, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
In addition to positive earnings, the market has been riding a wave of positive momentum kicked off last week when the Federal Reserve signaled that it sees no need to raise interest rates anytime soon. Another batch of strong monthly U.S. jobs data also helped put investors in a buying mood. Still, investors are wary that the U.S.-China trade dispute's tariff cease-fire is set to end on March 2 if no deals are made.
Papa John's jumped 9 percent to $41.97 on news of a $200 investment from Starboard Value. Starboard CEO Steve Ritchie is also being named chairman of the troubled pizza chain.
Gannett, the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers, slid 2.2 percent to $10.97 after the company rejected a $1.36 billion buyout from MNG Enterprises, a hedge-fund backed media group with a history of taking over newspapers and slashing jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.