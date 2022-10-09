Show is tribute to Judy Garland and Julie Andrews

The songs of two of Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest musical stars, Judy Garland and Julie Andrews, have been loved across generations. With their talents discovered at a young age, they grew up in the public eye, taking on new roles and many challenges throughout their careers. From Garland’s days in “The Wizard of Oz” to “Meet Me in St. Louis,” to Andrews’ debut in “The Boy Friend” to “The Sound of Music,” these legends of the stage and screen’s music still touches society today. Song selections include “Moon River” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Boys and Girls Like You and Me,” “Baubles, Bangles and Beads,” “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” and “Spoonful of Sugar.”