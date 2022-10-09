Show is tribute to Judy Garland and Julie Andrews

RACINE — A concert celebrating two of the most iconic women in movie and musical history, the Signature Spotlight Concert Series returns to the Racine Theatre Guild with “Judy and Julie: A Tribute to Judy Garland and Julie Andrews” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
The songs of two of Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest musical stars, Judy Garland and Julie Andrews, have been loved across generations. With their talents discovered at a young age, they grew up in the public eye, taking on new roles and many challenges throughout their careers. From Garland’s days in “The Wizard of Oz” to “Meet Me in St. Louis,” to Andrews’ debut in “The Boy Friend” to “The Sound of Music,” these legends of the stage and screen’s music still touches society today. Song selections include “Moon River” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Boys and Girls Like You and Me,” “Baubles, Bangles and Beads,” “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” and “Spoonful of Sugar.”
Under the direction of Robert Kroes, the concert will feature soloists Jennifer Biel Franco, Natalie Colgan, Susan Falk, Jackie Geiss, Patrice Hood, Colleen Lentz, Anita Pena, Ashley Mulder, Vanessa Schroeder-Weber and Tabetha Steege. The concert will be hosted by Ian Anderson and Megan Seager.
The Signature Spotlight Concert Series are musical revue concerts featuring current volunteers, professional musicians and singers, and band and choral groups from the Racine County area. With a variety of themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of audience members.
Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.