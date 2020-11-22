Shop Small Weekend in Downtown Racine planned

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Merchants Association (DRMA) announced that Shop Small Weekend will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, throughout Downtown Racine. The theme of this year’s annual tradition will be “Shop Small, Shop Safe, Shop Downtown Racine!”

“All of us who own and operate businesses in Downtown Racine are grateful for the continued support of the community," said Scott Obernberger, DRMA chair. "This year more than ever small businesses are struggling because of the added difficulties of the coronavirus and other economic hardships. Help us to keep Downtown Racine a great destination for finding unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for all of your loved ones.”