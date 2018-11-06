Shonie Monique Merritt, 29, 1500 block of Isabelle Avenue, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon with domestic abuse assessments, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments