Shiquisha M. Hampton, 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, battery to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.

