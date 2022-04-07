Shinda N. Crowell Jr.

Shinda (aka Sosa) N. Crowell Jr., 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
The grand opening continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the market is scheduled to open year-round from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
A now-former Racine County Jail correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing marijuana and alcohol to an inmate he knew "from the outside."
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
A Racine woman allegedly drove through a metal fence with two children in the car and then crashed into a tree-.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.
STURTEVANT — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a bridge.
A woman, Kady Beth Mehaffey, who killed another woman, 33-year-old Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, in a hit-and-run 19 months ago in Kenosha has been sentenced to five years shy of the maximum prison time in the case.
People involved with the probe of the 2020 election led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman provided The Journal Times with…
