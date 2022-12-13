 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shilonda D. Williams

  • 0
Shilonda Williams

Shilonda (aka Tutu) D. Williams, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News