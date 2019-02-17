Maybe Alpine skiing won't be so lost without Lindsey Vonn and Aksel Lund Svindal after all.
One week after Vonn and Svindal retired by claiming medals in their final races, Mikaela Shiffrin and Marcel Hirscher both showed true grit by fighting through debilitating sickness to claim the slalom titles at the world championship in Are, Sweden that everyone expected them to win.
"As we say in the country we come from, 'Long live the king' and there will be a new one," said International Ski Federation secretary general Sarah Lewis, who is British. "There is no question that Marcel Hirscher is wearing that loud and proud at the moment, and Mikaela Shiffrin as well."
Shiffrin and Hirscher are both on course to become the most successful skiers ever in their respective genders.
At age 23, Shiffrin already has 56 World Cup wins, and 29-year-old Hirscher, the seven-time defending overall World Cup champion , has 68.
Soccer
The man suspected of shooting former Paraguay national soccer team standout Salvador Cabanas in the head in 2010, effectively ending his career, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Mexico, authorities announced Sunday.
But federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man identified as Jose Jorge "B," with no full last name given, was sentenced for organized crime, not attempted murder.
Multiple Mexican media outlets said the sentenced man was Jose Jorge Balderas Garza, alias "El J.J.," an alleged associate of the former Beltran Leyva cartel. The newspaper El Universal said the judgment was "not related to the attack on the player."
Cabanas was a 29-year-old star striker with the Mexican club America at the time of the January 2010 shooting in a Mexico City bar bathroom, which nearly killed him. Also the captain of Paraguay's national team, he was forced to miss the World Cup in South Africa that summer.
Cabanas was left with severe physical problems, and after several comeback attempts with lesser clubs retired for good in May 2014.
Football
Former NFL executive of the year Reggie McKenzie has been hired by the Miami Dolphins as a senior personnel executive under general manager Chris Grier.
The move was the latest change in football operations for the Dolphins following a 7-9 season. Grier was given more authority last month, and Brian Flores was hired as coach to replace the fired Adam Gase.
McKenzie won the 2016 NFL executive of the year award for his rebuilding job with the Oakland Raiders after the death of owner Al Davis in 2011. But McKenzie clashed with new Raiders coach Jon Gruden and was fired in December shortly before the end of a 4-12 season.
Oakland backslid following a 12-win season in 2016, and McKenzie's two most recent drafts failed to produce many impact players.
McKenzie was a longtime member of the Packers' front office.
