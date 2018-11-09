SherryJane Evans.jpg

SherryJane Nicole Evans, 38, Dolton, Illinois, attempted fraud against a financial institution $10,000-$100,000, uttering a forgery (two counts), felony personal ID theft, obstructing an officer.

