Sheriff's plea to county government

At the end of the day, the suspect is deceased. It is unfortunate that anyone had to lose their life today. But my heart goes out to this 22 year old young man at the Pilot Station when this whole incident began, who was going to work, was just putting gas in the car.

I look back, at this I have a 23 year old son, who goes to the gas station and he's got $10 or $15 in his pocket just the top off the tank. Unbeknownst to him, there might be somebody lurking around the corner who wants to end everything that he is about. And that's what happens. It's sad, and it's tragic.

So where do we go from here? We have great partnerships, as the state statutes mandate. We bring in outside agencies. I chose to bring in DCI, Division of Criminal Investigations with State of Wisconsin to come in and handle this very unfortunate event. They handled the officer-involved shooting as you can imagine, and we are taking care of these unfortunate situation at the Pilot station. We have a great working relationship with the Caledonia Police Department, and they are working with that situation as well and working collaboratively with all of us.