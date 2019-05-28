RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced the following County Jail promotions on Tuesday: Corrections Officers Cory Hesthaven and Yusef Lowery have been promoted to corrections sergeants.
Hestaven’s promotion is effective immediately. Lowery’s promotion will be effective July 1.
