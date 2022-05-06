Sheridan under investigation

Bill Sheridan, who was hired earlier this year as a University of Wisconsin football assistant coach, reportedly is under investigation by the NCAA for rules violations while he was an assistant at Air Force.

Sheridan, who coaches UW’s inside linebackers, was among four previous assistants from the Mountain West Conference program to break NCAA rules, according to a report by the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Those violations include “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020,” according to McMurphy.

UW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UW hired Sheridan as an assistant in February, when it also was announced Bob Bostad would transition to offensive line coach, along with tight ends coach Mickey Turner moving to an off-the-field role as the leader of recruiting. Sheridan coached at Air Force for two seasons after working at both the college and NFL levels for decades.

He worked as the defensive coordinator with the NFL’s New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with ACC program Boston College. Bostad and Sheridan both held assistant roles on Greg Schiano’s staff in Tampa Bay from 2012-13.

Air Force "dismissed" Sheridan and the three other assistants after finding out about the infractions, according to the Action Network report. McMurphy also reported the program "has completed its internal investigation into the recruiting violations and is awaiting the NCAA’s ruling on the penalties."

It is not known when the NCAA will release its ruling.

There's nothing in Sheridan's contract with UW, signed in February, to indicate that the school anticipated his investigation for a potential NCAA violation. The language of the one-year, $300,000 deal is consistent with that in other assistant coaches' agreements.

UW can fire him for cause for an NCAA violation or his failure to report one if the school determines that it "reflects adversely" upon UW or the athletic department. The contract doesn't specify that the rules infraction has to be committed while working for UW.

Another contract clause details that Sheridan agreed to be bound by NCAA enforcement procedures including suspension without pay or firing "for significant or repetitive violations."

