Shelly Bethke

6. What are your dreams for the future?

I’d like to grow our team as a family business. My amazing husband Graham is a realtor on my team with me, which I am so grateful for. My daughter Robyn is working on getting her real estate license. My nephew Gage just joined my team, so we can help that many more clients. My non-work related dreams are to enjoy our grandchildren some day and have a nice retirement, being snow birds, going to future grandkids’ ballet recitals or basketball games.

7. What is your message to other women in the workplace?

Be confident in what you are doing, always give 100% all the time and you will be successful! Do what you say you are going to do. Always be honest! Be kind and respectful to everyone you interact with – other realtors, clients and staff, and it will come back to you tenfold.

8. Anything else you would like to add?

I am so very grateful for all my current and past clients. I could never have gotten to this level without their loyalty, friendships and referrals. I have worked for some of the most amazing people who have become lifelong friends. I would not trade that for anything. I love being a realtor.

