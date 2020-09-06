Shelly Bethke

1. What is your job/occupation? With what company?
I’m a Realtor, business owner and partner at Berkshire Hathaway Metro Realty Racine.
2. How long have you been employed there? How long have you been in that field in general?
It’s been two years at Berkshire, 15 years in the field of real estate.
3. What do you like about your job or field?
I love the people and being involved in the biggest purchase they will ever make. I love the relationships with the people. I love that I am selling a home to the son of the couple I sold a home to 15 years ago right now. I love that it is always a different situation and always learning something. No two transactions are ever the same.
4. What activities, clubs, community efforts etc. are you involved in?
No clubs or activities, all I do is work! (laughs). I do enjoy spending time with kids and family, watching sports and taking some nice vacations together.
5. What are some challenges you face in the workplace, especially as a woman?
I don’t think there are too many challenges in this business being a woman. This is a very emotional business, and in my opinion, it helps being a woman. There are challenges in general however, 24/7. You have to really be dedicated to be successful in this business.
6. What are your dreams for the future?
I’d like to grow our team as a family business. My amazing husband Graham is a realtor on my team with me, which I am so grateful for. My daughter Robyn is working on getting her real estate license. My nephew Gage just joined my team, so we can help that many more clients. My non-work related dreams are to enjoy our grandchildren some day and have a nice retirement, being snow birds, going to future grandkids’ ballet recitals or basketball games.
7. What is your message to other women in the workplace?
Be confident in what you are doing, always give 100% all the time and you will be successful! Do what you say you are going to do. Always be honest! Be kind and respectful to everyone you interact with – other realtors, clients and staff, and it will come back to you tenfold.
8. Anything else you would like to add?
I am so very grateful for all my current and past clients. I could never have gotten to this level without their loyalty, friendships and referrals. I have worked for some of the most amazing people who have become lifelong friends. I would not trade that for anything. I love being a realtor.
