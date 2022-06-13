 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawn T. Stronach

  • 0
Shawn Stronach

Shawn T. Stronach, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News