NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn R Campbell, 32200 block of Washington Avenue, Burlington, felony criminal damage to property, possession of burglarious tools, entry into a locked coin box.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn R Campbell, 32200 block of Washington Avenue, Burlington, felony criminal damage to property, possession of burglarious tools, entry into a locked coin box.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.