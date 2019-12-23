Shawn M Kerin
0 comments

Shawn M Kerin

  • 0
Shawn Kerin.jpg

Shawn M Kerin, 800 block of 8th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News