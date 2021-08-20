 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shawn D Parcher
0 Comments

Shawn D Parcher

  • 0
Shawn Parcher

Shawn D Parcher, 2200 block of Gillen Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News