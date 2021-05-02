Shaw sends Brewers to 6-5 win over Dodgers in 11 innings

In the 10th inning, the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead on Justin Turner’s RBI single off Rasmussen. Turner entered Saturday fourth in the NL in batting (.330) and tied for third in RBIs (20). But he was 6 for 28 (.214) with one homer in his previous eight games.

“I thought we grinded,” Roberts said. “Just some of the at-bats during the night, I thought we did a really nice job.”

The Dodgers reached base in each of the six innings Woodruff pitched, but the 2019 NL All-Star, who has gone six or more innings in five of his six starts, kept them at bay. In the fifth, with the game tied at 2, one out and two runners on, Woodruff struck out Seager and Turner.

Milwaukee’s pitching has been strong. Entering Saturday, three of the 12 pitchers with the lowest ERA in the NL were Woodruff and two other Milwaukee starters, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes, who went on the IL on Thursday.

Luis Urías homered in the second inning off May, who then faced Billy McKinney. After the 23-year-old right-hander threw a fastball to make the count 3-2, he motioned to the Dodgers’ dugout for help and was removed from the game moments later.

Reaching 100 mph, May threw 27 pitches, 20 for strikes. He had pitched six innings in his previous start, against the Padres, giving up one run and two hits while striking out 10.

