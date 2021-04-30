Shavontae R Booker

Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.
“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.