 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shauntele S. Calloway

  • 0
Shauntele Calloway

Shauntele S. Calloway, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News