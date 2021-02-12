Shauna M Gonzalez Garza, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Shauna M Gonzalez-Garza
Black teen sentenced for his part in 2019 Racine beating gets harsher punishment than white accomplice
Attorney Jamie McClendon said that, in the 10 years she has been practicing law, she had not once brought up race because she learned long before she would be met with disdain and a lack of understanding if she tried. That changed Friday.
Burlington not so sweet any longer on 'chocolate' image, may change its slogan from "Chocolate City U.S.A."
Known for its yearly ChocolateFest event, Burlington is considering dropping its "ChocolateFest U.S.A." slogan and rebranding the community to project a new image.
The boy was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being transported by Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with outspoken attorney John Pierce. The Twitter account FreeKyleUSA, which appears to speak for the Rittenhouse family, announced Thursday that Pierce was fired.
A 15-year-old male was arrested Monday for the Sunday shooting of a 16-year-old male on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had more than 270 images of child pornography on his phone.
Sola Salon Studios will open a new location in Mount Pleasant at 13200 Globe Drive on Feb. 28.
“Books are a common denominator, an equalizer for everyone to get education. It’s one way I can contribute to the community,” said Mahogany Gallery Owner Scott Terry.
When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"
In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.
Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.
A Racine man allegedly struck two people trying to get their car out of the snow in a hit and run on Mead Street two weeks ago.