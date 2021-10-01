 Skip to main content
Shateek Wells
Shateek Wells

Shateek Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

