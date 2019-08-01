Disgraced NFL star Darren Sharper's attempt to get out of a 2016 plea deal and 18-year prison sentence in a sexual assault case has been rejected by a federal judge.
Attorneys for Sharper argued in a motion filed last year that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2016 guilty plea, which arose from allegations that Sharper drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 16 women in four states.
U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo denied the motion in an order signed. Milazzo noted in accompanying reasons, signed July 9, that the former New Orleans Saints player had twice said in open court that he understood the terms of his plea agreement.
"This Court believes that Sharper's claim that he did not know the terms of his plea agreement and that his attorneys had not counseled him regarding the agreement is merely an attempt to avoid the harsh consequences of his actions," Milazzo wrote.
Sharper retired from the league in 2011. He was working as an NFL network analyst when women in several cities began telling police they had blacked out while drinking with him and woke up groggy to discover they had been sexually assaulted.
Sharper's 14-year NFL career included stints with the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings and, finally, in New Orleans with the Saints, where he was part of the team that won the 2010 Super Bowl.
He entered the league as the Packers' second-round draft choice in 1997 out of William & Mary.
College basketball
Alando Tucker is returning to the Wisconsin basketball program as an interim assistant coach, head coach Greg Gard announced. Tucker will serve in this role for the 2019-20 season, filling the position of assistant coach Howard Moore, who is on medical leave.
Tucker moves to the men’s basketball staff after serving as UW’s Director of Student-Athlete Engagement since February of 2018. Tucker worked with incoming student-athletes and their families to assist in the acclimation to life at UW and the Madison community.
A first round selection in the 2007 NBA Draft, Tucker played professionally for 10 years, including three seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
UW's all-time leading scorer with 2,217 points, Tucker was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior in 2007. Tucker also earned 2007 Big Ten Player of the Year and was a finalist for every national player of the year award, winning the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award. A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, Tucker finished his career ranked ninth in Big Ten history in career points and led the Badgers to a career record of 99-35, including a then-school record 30 wins in 2006-07.
Golf
Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women's British Open at Milton Keynes, England.
Buhai finished just ahead of Japan's Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week's Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68.
Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16. Her best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017.
Playing on her home Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull delighted fans with a bogey-free 67. Hull, who suffered from food poisoning at last week's Evian Championship, showed no lingering ill effects.
Joining Hull at 5 under were second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Megan Khang.
• Police arrested Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she was asleep on a flight to London, intoxication and failing to comply with the orders from the airline crew, British newspapers reported Thursday.
The Sun and The Independent cited Metropolitan Police as saying a 29-year-old was arrested when the British Airways flight landed Monday at Heathrow.
Olesen played in the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tennessee, where he tied for 27th. The 29-year-old Dane has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut last year by going 1-1, beating Jordan Spieth in singles as Europe won.
