Shantell L Rosario Jan 25, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shantell L Rosario, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Battery Trespass Crime Racine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 25 41 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…