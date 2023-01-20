 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shannon J. O'Connor

Shannon O'Connor

Shannon J. O'Connor, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

