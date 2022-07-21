Shane T. Lozano, 1600 block of Russet Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Shane T. Lozano
Body cam video shows Da'Shontay King drop gun, pick it up, ignore orders while fleeing before being shot
Officer Zachary Brenner "was obviously shaken up by the incident" and "is doing as well as can be expected ... and is ready to come back to work," Police Chief Maurice Robinson said.
Eugene Faust's dad said his son was so dedicated to helping others that he was an organ donor who made many donations after he died.
A 50-year-old Racine man has been accused of multiple child sexual assaults spanning from 2016 to 2021.
Anthony E. Smith Jr., 17, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for arraignment, but the proceeding was postponed and rescheduled for mid-August as the defense seeks to get a new judge assigned to the case.
While in prison, Derrick Seay Sr. turned his life around. Now, he's a Credible Messenger for Racine's youth
Derrick Seay never wanted to be like his father. But there he was sitting behind bars, just like his dad. He was failing his children, just like his dad. So, he turned it around and is now guiding the next generation.
An investigator said that the suspect was identified because he posed with a gun and hoodie in a Facebook photo that matched what the robber wore, as seen on surveillance video.
Tuesday's decision comes 60 days after the shooting, which occurred May 20.
Lovers of Panera Bread's soups, sandwiches and bread bowls will have to go about a mile further east to fulfill their cravings now.
Montreal Greer, 40, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Rebecca " Becky" Rannow in August 2021.
A probiotic manufacturing company has finally established its first operations in the U.S. with a new facility in Caledonia.