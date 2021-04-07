 Skip to main content
Shane R Trentadue
Shane R Trentadue

Shane Trentadue

Shane R Trentadue, 500 block of Harvey Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

