Shane Michael Grell, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
Saint Catherine's Catholic School seniors staged a walkout in an effort to have their voices heard on the issue of school choice.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.
