Shamar L Hegwood
Shamar L Hegwood, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer.

