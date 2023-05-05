Shakur D. Miller, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, deliver fentanyl or analog of fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Shakur D. Miller
Related to this story
Most Popular
UNION GROVE—Union Grove High School has found a new leader.
The former Kmart building in Caledonia that’s been vacant for almost four years is set to have a new occupant.
RACINE — Three teachers at the Racine Unified School District have filed a lawsuit against the district and RUSD Board over the handling of sa…
RACINE — Saturday marks the end of an era, as it’s the last day before Buckets Pub goes under new management.
STURTEVANT — A Racine man has been accused of drug dealing after allegedly being found with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.