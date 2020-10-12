 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shakespeare play presented via live stream
0 comments

Shakespeare play presented via live stream

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

SOMERS — "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" will be presented via live stream Friday through Sunday, Oct. 16-18, on the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Three actors attempt to perform everything written by Shakespeare in one evening’s worth of entertainment. In the first act there are short versions of "Romeo & Juliet," "Titus Andronicus," "Macbeth," "Julius Caesar," "Othello" and "Antony & Cleopatra." The comedies are discovered to have such similar plot lines that they can be lumped all together in one story treatment, while the history games are covered as if they were a football game, and "Troilus & Cressida" is presented as a performance art piece. When it comes to one of the greatest plays ever written, "Hamlet," they perform so hard they do a 40-minute version (complete with a full audience participation workshop of one of the characters), a five-minute version, a 40-second version and then backwards.

Performances will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For a free virtual ticket, go to uwp.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing
Local News

WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing

  • 4 min to read

In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station, some of whom had started throwing rocks at cops in riot gear. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn't reopened. “This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News