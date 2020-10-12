Shakespeare play presented via live stream

Three actors attempt to perform everything written by Shakespeare in one evening’s worth of entertainment. In the first act there are short versions of "Romeo & Juliet," "Titus Andronicus," "Macbeth," "Julius Caesar," "Othello" and "Antony & Cleopatra." The comedies are discovered to have such similar plot lines that they can be lumped all together in one story treatment, while the history games are covered as if they were a football game, and "Troilus & Cressida" is presented as a performance art piece. When it comes to one of the greatest plays ever written, "Hamlet," they perform so hard they do a 40-minute version (complete with a full audience participation workshop of one of the characters), a five-minute version, a 40-second version and then backwards.