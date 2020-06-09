Shake-up comes at Wisconsin health agency during pandemic

An automatic response to an email sent to Ayers on Tuesday said questions could go to Stephanie Smiley, the acting administrator for the Division of Public Health. She did not immediately return a message.

Ayers told the Journal Sentinel in an interview that she was asked to leave the job she held for 14 months during a May 10 phone call with Palm and Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. Ayers said she hadn’t received any warnings about the quality of her work and she was not aware of any disagreements over her handling of the fight against the pandemic.

In her May 12 resignation letter, Ayers said she worked hard to meet the challenges of the job and that she was “disappointed that I will not be able to continue that work in the Evers administration, but I wish you and the (division) staff nothing but the best as you carry on the important work of public health.”

“Times of great uncertainty and change create an urgent challenge for leaders to bravely lead with a set of clear aims and values,” Ayers said in her letter, adding that she had tried to do that during her time at the department.