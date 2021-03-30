Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

Smart posted a 163-56 record in six seasons at VCU before leaving for Texas in 2015.

At that point, Smart was one of the brightest coaching prospects around. But he didn’t win a single NCAA Tournament game at Texas.

Smart was 109-86 with three NCAA appearances in six years at Texas, and the Longhorns would have earned a bid last year if the pandemic hadn’t shut down the season.

Texas went 19-8 and won the Big 12 Tournament this season to earn a No. 3 seed, but Abilene Christian upset the Longhorns 53-52 in the first round.

That turned up the pressure on Smart, who had two seasons left on a contract paying him more than $3 million per year.

“I’m so grateful for all coach Smart did for Texas basketball, our university community and our athletics department,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement released over the weekend. “I’ve enjoyed our time together really appreciate the passion he has for his team and student-athletes, and I learned a great deal from him during our many conversations.”

Smart’s Wisconsin background was evident as he discussed his new job Monday.