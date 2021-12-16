 Skip to main content
Severe weather may cause delivery delays

Due to the severe weather conditions and high winds today, newspaper delivery will likely be delayed in most areas.

If you don’t find your newspaper in the normal place, please take a look around your property as the wind gusts may have moved it.

Your patience and understanding are truly appreciated as our carriers do their best to deliver in these conditions.

Delivery in some areas may not be restored until deemed safe by the authorities and any travel bans have been lifted.

Be sure to go to the newspaper website to stay in touch with all local breaking news and to view the e-Edition until delivery is completed.

