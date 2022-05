CALEDONIA — A setting sun drum circle will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

People should meet at the pavilion, where they will build community and common ground with music and intention around a warming fire.

Participants should bring a chair or blanket and their own instrument for the non-alcohol event. There are some extra drums on hand for people to use.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

