Seth C. Beining, 30000 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, repeated sexual assault of a child, first degree child sexual assault (sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
BURLINGTON — A 21-year-old man is in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.