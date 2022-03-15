Seth A. Geyer, 300 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
A man is still alive, but in critical condition, after being shot in the head Sunday night in Racine, the Racine Police Department reported.
Two kids are in custody after one allegedly discharged a firearm in a bathroom at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School.
More details about the tragic life and death of the woman who had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades are coming up in court, as the sons of her alleged killer are testifying in court.
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of biting a minor’s cheek and trying to break his arms.
Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny. Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993-2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.
In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
An alleged drug dealer with a warrant out for his arrest nearly collided with another vehicle during police chase, according to police, before being taken into custody.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.
After Uncle Harry's ice cream stand in Waterford accused its contractor of mishandling an expansion project, the contractor is countersuing and trying to place a lien on the well-known business property.