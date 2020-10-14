Service to Music Award nominations sought

MADISON — The Association of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestras is accepting nominations for the 2021 Service to Music Award.
The Service to Music Award is presented annually to an individual, individuals or organization that has had significant impact on music in Wisconsin for an extended period. To be recognized, nominees are expected to have achieved a regional/statewide impact on music organizations in education, community outreach, participated in state and national organizations, and demonstrated service to music in more than one local community.
Nominations are welcomed from member organizations, board directors and/or the public. More information and a nomination form is available at https://wiscsym.org/index.php/service-to-music-award.
Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 1.
